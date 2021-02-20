5 states report sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, Centre reiterates need for precautions

New Delhi: Five states have reported a surge in daily COVID-19 cases. Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are experiencing an upsurge in daily cases, the Centre said on Saturday (February 20) adding that the surge comes after cases had begun to dip during November and December.

The data from the Ministry of Health also said that more than 1.07 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to health workers and frontline workers for Covid-19. The importance of adherence of COVID appropriate behavior is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

Maharashtra

Accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country on Saturday, Maharashtra exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases. Covid-19 cases have increased by 37 percent in Mumbai as the state capital recorded 823 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in infections since December.

Kerala

Kerala continues to report a high number of daily new cases. The latest reports say 4505 cases were reported within 24 hours on Saturday. Maharashtra and Kerala account for 75.87 per cent of total number of active COVID-19 cases while 78 percent of the new deaths were reported only in 5 states.

Chhattisgarh

In last 7 days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported.

Punjab

Similar to Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in last 7 days with 383 daily new cases in last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh

Since, 13th Feb 2021, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state.

In a statement, the ministry said in the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In the last 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported, it said.

Live TV