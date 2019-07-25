6-month-old dies on board Patna-Delhi flight

A six-month-old girl died onboard a flight from Patna to Delhi on Thursday. As per the parents of the infant, the girl was suffering from congenital heart disease in which there is a small hole in the heart. She was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute Of Medical Science in New Delhi.

The information of the tragedy was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport police station regarding the death of the child. The mishap took place on SpiceJet flight SG8481. The deceased has been identified as Rachita Kumari daughter of Rajendra Rajan from Begusarai in Bihar.

Her father Rajendra Rajan and mother Dimple have suspected no foul play in the death of their daughter.