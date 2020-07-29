7-day isolation for Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit as 3 more staff test COVID-19 positive

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been advised to go into isolation at his official residence Raj Bhavan in Chennai, after three more staff at the premises tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Of the 38 persons tested, the results of three returned positive, said a statement. The persons who tested positive are being treated at a hospital.

The statement also added that the Governor was fit and healthy, based on the regular health checkup that was conducted on Tuesday. This comes barely a week after 84 staff at the Tamil Nadu Governor’s official residence had tested positive for Covid-19. A statement issued last Thursday, stated that the Governor Banwarilal Purohit and senior staff were safe and had not come in contact with the personnel who had tested positive. Of the 147 tests conducted last week, 84 had returned positive, said the statement.

Last week, after the first cluster of cases emerged, the whole area of Raj Bhavan including the offices had been disinfected and sanitized by Corporation health authorities.

Over the last two weeks Tamil Nadu has been seeing a consistent spike in Corona virus cases. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 6972 cases. As per the health department bulletin issued on Tuesday, the state has seen a total of 2,23,688 Covid-19 cases, which include 1,66,956 recoveries. There are 57,073 active cases in the state.

However, in recent weeks capital city Chennai has seen a marked dip in cases. When compared to June, the daily cases have nearly come down by half. Chennai recorded 1107 new cases on Tuesday, thus taking the active cases to 12852. So far, the capital city alone has seen 96438 cases.

The Raj Bhavan website mentions that, as a preventive measure Raj Bhavan tours for the tourists stands cancelled till 31st July 2020. However, the premises has been closed for tourists since the first phase of the pan-India lockdown began in late March.