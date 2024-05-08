7 Killed In Wall Collapse, Including 4-Year-Old, As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Hyderabad | 10 Points
Hyderabad Rains: Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, disrupting life in some areas. Many areas of the city experienced waterlogging, resulting in traffic delays.
As many as seven people were killed, including a four-year-old child, when a retaining wall at an under-construction flat collapsed due to heavy rains in the Bachupally area here, police said on Wednesday. According to Bachupally police, the deceased were migrant workers from Odhisha and Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening.
According to police, their bodies were recovered from under the debris early Wednesday morning using an excavator. Heavy rain lashed the city and several parts of Telangana on Tuesday, disrupting life in some areas.
Here are ten top developments on Hyderabad rains havoc:
- Another person died from electrocution after touching an electric pole in the Bahadurpura area.
- The rain, accompanied by hailstorms, provided much-needed relief from the oppressive heat.
- The rain, which lasted an hour, flooded some roads, causing vehicular traffic to stop as trees fell in a few places due to strong winds.
- The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed emergency teams to clear the stagnant water and fallen trees.
- The downpour caused long traffic jams in central Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as in the information technology clusters of Madhapur and Gachibowli.
- There were massive traffic jams from the Raidurgam Biodiversity Junction to IKEA and other points along the IT corridor.
- Vehicle movement was also impacted on the city's outskirts. Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms affected many districts, including Karimnagar, Medak, Warangal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mulugu.
- For the past few days, several parts of the state have been experiencing severe heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching 46 degrees Celsius in some places.
- More rain and thunderstorms are expected in some parts of the state on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
- The rain and strong winds also had an impact on the current election campaign in a few places.
