70-year-old woman dies of Coronavirus COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu; death toll reaches nine, 77 test positive

New Delhi: A 70-year-old woman died of Coronavirus COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin on Friday (April 10) taking the toll in the state so far to nine, while 77 people tested positive, pushing the total to 911, according to Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

The Chief Secretary reportedly stated that all the 77 people who tested positive were primary contacts and from various containment areas in the state, adding "The new cases have been reported in those places which have been marked as containment or quarantine areas".

He said the government was strengthening its efforts to contain the virus while addressing media persons in Chennai. On extending lockdown in the state, he said the Chief Minister was holding meetings with various experts and a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

"After that he may take a good decision", he said, adding that 44 people have been discharged after their treatment.

Meanwhile, doctors and health workers, who are working in the COVID-19 ward of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in Chennai, are staying inside the campus after completing their work to prevent the spread of the virus to their family members as COVID-19 cases are rising in the state.

Dr K Vasanthamani, Dean of Kilpauk Medical College told ANI, "Doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff working in the main COVID-19 ward of college have been given the required protection gear like Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and N95 masks. Still, they are staying back in order to protect their families."

Notably, Tirunelveli Police in Tamil Nadu gave a guard of honour to the sanitation workers in the city`s municipal corporation for their efforts in combating COVID-19. Headed by Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioner of Police, Saravan, the guard of honour was given to sanitary workers in the premises of Tirunelveli Corporation office.

Saravan told media persons, "We have given the guard of honour to the sanitation workers and healthcare department workers. Their work in this difficult situation of the spread of coronavirus outbreak is important. They are doing it for us."

A total of 834 have tested positive for coronavirus, including 21 cured and discharged and 8 deaths, said Union Health Ministry today. In the last 12 hours, India`s total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,412 on Friday, with an increase of 547 new infections.