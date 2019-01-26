हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan

70th Republic Day celebrated in Rajasthan

Thirty-four servicemen were felicitated with the President`s Police Medal, police medals and certificates on the occasion.

70th Republic Day celebrated in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: The 70th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic zeal and fervour in Rajasthan on Saturday. Governor Kalyan Singh hoisted the national flag at a ceremonial event at the SMS stadium here after which he was given the guard of honour.

In attendance was Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Cabinet Ministers and other high ranking officials. Earlier in the day, Singh and Gehlot went to the Amar Jawan Jyoti and offered floral tributes to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Thirty-four servicemen were felicitated with the President`s Police Medal, police medals and certificates on the occasion. Speaker C.P. Joshi hoisted the flag at the Assembly premises.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that each and every citizen of the country should be aware of their rights and duties. Rajasthan`s Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot hoisted the flag at the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee office.

