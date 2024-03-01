'80 Harao, Loktantra Bachao': Akhilesh Coins New Slogan To Defeat BJP In 2024 LS Polls

Lucknow: In a bid to dethrone the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday ignited the electoral battleground with the resonating slogan of '80 harao, Loktantra bachao' (Defeat BJP in all 80 Lok Sabha seats to save democracy). With Uttar Pradesh contributing a whopping 80 members to the Lower House, the stakes are high for the ruling BJP as well as the SP, making it a critical battleground state.

"Our leaders and workers will echo '80 harao, Loktantra bachao' in every village. The BJP will face defeat in the upcoming general elections," declared the former UP chief minister during a media interaction on Friday.

Unified Opposition: INDIA Takes On BJP-Led NDA

Akhilesh Yadav asserted that the SP, alongside other Opposition partners under the banner of INDIA, would present a united front against the BJP-led NDA at the Centre. The common goal is to safeguard democracy and uphold constitutional values.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assertion that BJP will secure victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats, Akhilesh Yadav remained resolute in challenging the ruling party's dominance.

Akhilesh Lambasts 'Double-Engine' Government

Accusing the BJP's 'double-engine' government at the Centre and state of betrayal, Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the unfulfilled promises. He criticized the government for the surge in inflation, failure to increase farmers' income, unemployment among the youth, and alleged leaks of exam papers.

Farmers Betrayed, Youth Jobless: Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the government's track record, stating, "This government has betrayed our farmers. They took the reins of administration at the Centre on the promise of working for the welfare of farmers and doubling their income. However, in the ten years of this government at the Centre, it is inflation that has skyrocketed, not farmers' income. Our youth are jobless, and no work has been done to open employment avenues for them."

BJP Faces Heat Over Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Amidst Opposition accusations, the Yogi Adityanath government recently cancelled a police recruitment exam over alleged paper leaks. CM Adityanath pledged a thorough investigation and promised exemplary punishment for those found guilty.

Seat-Sharing Agreement: SP, Congress Seal Deal

After extensive negotiations, the SP and its partner Congress under the umbrella of INDIA finalized a seat-sharing agreement for Uttar Pradesh. The SP will contest 63 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining 17 for the Congress.

BJP Heavyweights Discuss LS Poll Strategy

Interestingly, in response to PM Modi's call, key BJP figures in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, convened in a closed-door meeting with national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The focus of the discussions centred on formulating a comprehensive strategy to secure a sweeping victory for the BJP in the impending elections.

As the Lok Sabha polls loom, slated for April to May this year, the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh is set for an intense and closely watched battle.