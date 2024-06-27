9-Year-Old with Brain Tumor Becomes IPS Officer for a Day in Varanasi, Moves Netizens

A heart-touching incident took place in Varanasi where a 9-year-old boy suffering from a brain tumor came to be an IPS officer for a day. The photos of the event were shared by the authority on the official X handle. The visuals of the occasion evoked emotions of netizens, showering blessings and prayers in the comment section.

As per the information, the 9-year-old kid, Ranveer Bharti is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor at Mahamana Cancer Hospital in Varanasi. The little boy expressed his wish to hold a post in the services, the dream come true incident of becoming an IPS officer was fulfilled by the authority.

The heart-melting event was posted digitally by @adgzonevaranasi with a caption when translated into English that says, “9-year-kid Ranveer Bharti is suffering from a brain tumor and is undergoing his treatment in Mahamana Cancer Hospital in Varanasi. In this condition, he expressed his wish to become an IPS officer, #adgzonevaranasi @piyushmordia fulfilled his wish in the office.”

Three photos and one video of the event were posted on X showing the kid dressed in Khaki and sitting on the official chair in the office. Police officers and other members are seen shaking hands and greeting the boy with a smiling face. A group photo section of the kid with the team was also organized.

The incident has received over 2,100 views online and more than hundred and 150 likes. The heartening incident was shared on several social media platforms.

Here how netizens reacted to the event:

“So wonderful to see this. With so much of hatred flowing thru politics, stories like these are a breath of fresh air/oxygen. May God bless the child with long life.”

“Great human gesture….Salute”

“My prayers for the kid. Great gesture @adgzonevaranasi”

“Very noble of @addgzonevaranasi”

“Great work”