New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (July 24, 2022) hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its Delhi’s liquor policy in the national capital saying that AAP has replaced its ‘happiness classes’ model with ‘happiness glasses’. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance and called it a liquor model of governance.

In fresh salvo against the Delhi government, the BJP’s spokesperson said that CM Arvind Kejriwal's liquor model can be defined in “ABCD where A stands for advertising, B for bahane baazi (making excuses) and blame game, C for corruption and cover up, and D for deviation or diversion".

Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged that AAP government has given Rs 144 crore waiver to liquor mafia and said that those who promised to make Punjab and Delhi addiction-free are now working overtime to turn people into addicts.

Meanwhile, after the Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena ordered a CBI probe in the liquor policy, the AAP has taken the fight to the Parliament, giving a notice to suspend business in the Rajya Sabha. The party is upset that after Satyendar Jain was arrested by ED, this is the second case against the Delhi government minister.

AAP`s Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 over the `misuse of CBI and ED against the Delhi Government`.

On Friday, Delhi Lt. Governor recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government`s Excise Policy 2021-22, and the Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report on the roles of officials involved in amendment and implementation of the policy.

(With agency inputs)