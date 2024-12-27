‘A Friend, Philosopher, And Guide’: Sonia Gandhi Pays Tribute To Ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

The nation continues to mourn the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with tributes pouring in from all quarters. On Friday, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi described Singh’s death as a “personal loss” and called him a “friend, philosopher, and guide.” She praised his wisdom, humility, and immeasurable contributions to India’s progress, emphasizing the void his demise has left in national life.

In her heartfelt message, Sonia Gandhi said Singh’s passing is a profound loss for the Congress party and the nation. “In Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing, we have lost a leader who was the epitome of wisdom, nobility, and humility, who served our country with all his heart and mind,” she said.

Gandhi described him as a “luminous and beloved guiding light” whose compassion and vision transformed millions of lives in India. She added, “We in the Congress party and the people of India will forever be proud and grateful that we had a leader like Dr. Manmohan Singh.”

Highlighting Singh’s wide-ranging impact, Sonia Gandhi noted that his advice and “wise counsel” were sought and valued across the political spectrum. “Respected and admired by leaders and scholars all over the world, he was hailed as a statesman of immense wisdom and stature,” she said.

Singh’s legacy as a leader who brought “brilliance and distinction” to every high office he held—including as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014—was unparalleled, Gandhi said. “He brought pride and honour to India,” she added. For Sonia Gandhi, Singh’s death was more than a political loss. “For me, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher, and guide,” she said.

She recounted his gentle demeanor coupled with resolute convictions, as well as his unwavering commitment to social justice, secularism, and democratic values. “To spend any time with him was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi visited Singh’s residence, where his mortal remains were kept for people to pay their last respects. She also attended a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting convened to honor Singh’s memory.

Manmohan Singh’s demise marks the end of an era, leaving an indelible void in the political and social fabric of India. “He was loved by the people of India for his pure heart and fine mind,” Sonia Gandhi said, summing up the sentiments of millions.