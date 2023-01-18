New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda's term was extended till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday. Penning a "heartfelt note" to party workers after his term was extended, Nadda said it is only possible in the BJP that "a simple worker" like him who comes from "a small state" like Himachal Pradesh, and started his political journey as a student activist, could steadily rise up the ranks to become the national president of the world's largest political party. The Rajya Sabha MP said that he accepts with a "deep sense of honour and gratitude" the responsibility to continue as the BJP national president till June 2024. He said it is an immense responsibility to be at the helm of the party in the run-up to the 2024 General Election, and sought party workers' "unwavering commitment and blessings."

Stating that India stands on the threshold of a historic age, he called upon party workers to "pour all our energies and prepare ourselves to see India usher in her finest hour."

He further said the foundations of a 'New India' are being laid now.

"Our perseverance and hard work will be driven and oriented by a strong and unshakable resolve to see India emerge as Vishwa Guru. In Amrit Kaal, we will strive hard and relentlessly to realise the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'," he said.

Shri @JPNadda, on the occasion of his tenure being extended as BJP’s National President, pens a heartfelt note to BJP Karyakartas. pic.twitter.com/YvMGbivDAb — BJP (@BJP4India) January 17, 2023

Nadda also underlined that he is deeply conscious of the expectations he carries.

It is humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility of steering a movement, which has seen many stalwarts leading it, he said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's parliamentary board for trusting him to serve the party once again.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "we have to form the BJP government in the next Lok Sabha elections with more than two-thirds majority under the leadership of Modi ji."

Nadda had become the BJP president on January 20, 2020, for a term of three years.

BJP won 73 assembly bypolls held during JP Nadda's tenure

Announcing JP Nadd's extension, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told reporters that the BJP will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than 2019.

He lauded Nadda's leadership, saying he connected the party organisation with the service of people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"During the pandemic, our party has done a lot of significant works under Nadda-ji's leadership; be it about providing food and rations to the poor or taking people to hospitals for check-ups and treatment," Shah added.

He further said that throughout Nadda's leadership term, the BJP has worked on the principle of 'Seva Hi Sangathan' right from the booth to the national levels.

Noting that the party won many state assembly polls under Nadda, Shah said the BJP won 73 assembly bypolls out of 120 held during his tenure.

It was under Nadda's leadership that the BJP performed well in Bihar, and again formed the government in Maharashtra and Haryana, he added.

The BJP won assembly polls in Assam, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during Nadda's tenure as the party president, Shah said, adding that it also formed the government on its own for the first time in Goa.

Talking about the recent victory in the Gujarat assembly polls, Shah said, "Under Nadda's leadership, the BJP organisation converted Modi's magical leadership into votes and the party registered a record-breaking victory by winning 156 assembly seats."