Aaditya Thackeray deletes tweet on free COVID-19 vaccine, says 'don't want confusion'

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday (April 25) announced on social media that the Aghadi government in the state will not charge any of its resident for the vaccine against the coronavirus. However, minutes after sharing the post, the minister took to social media and deleted it.

"The government of Maharashtra has decided to vaccinate its citizens free of cost. This is not something that we think of as a choice, but a duty that we consider of utmost importance: protecting the citizens from COVID," Aditya Thackeray had tweeted on Sunday.

After deleting his post, Aditya Thackeray shared another post writing that he does not want to create any unnecessary confusion regarding the 'official vaccination policy of Maharashtra that would be fully ensuring fast, efficient vaccination and would leave nobody behind.'

"The official policy of vaccination will be declared by the empowered committee and we must await it’s recommendation for a fair policy for all sections of society. My apologies for the confusion if it all it may have caused," Aaditya Thackeray said in the follow-up tweet.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra minority minister Nawab Malik had announced that the Maha-Vikas Aghadi led-government will vaccinate the entire state's population above the age of 18 years free of cost adding global tenders will be invited for the vaccination drive. Talking to reporters, Malik said the vaccination drive beginning May 1 will be taken up using the state's funds. "Global tenders will be floated to purchase affordable and quality vaccine," he said.

Malik said the Centre had announced to launch a vaccination drive for the citizens above 18 years beginning May 1. "It is clear that the Centre will not provide vaccination for the people below the age of 45 years, which will be done by states," he said.

Citing manufacturers of vaccines, the minister said Covishield vaccine will be available to the Centre at Rs 150 per injection, while the rate fixed for state government is Rs 400 per dose and for private hospitals Rs 600 per dose. The price of Covaxin is fixed at Rs 600 per dose for states and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals, he said.

Meanwhile, Malik thanked the Union government for increasing the supply of Remdesivir injections to Maharashtra, saying that raising the supply to 40,000 vials per day from 26,000 vials will ease the shortage of the key drug for a few days.

