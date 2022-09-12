‘Aag lagao Yatra’: Massive political row erupts after Congress tweets CONTROVERSIAL picture of RSS uniform on fire, BJP reacts

New Delhi: A massive political row has erupted after Congress on Monday (September 12, 2022) took a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and posted a picture of Khaki shorts being burnt on its social media handle amid its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the picture posted, fire is seen burning an RSS dress and smoke is also rising from it.

The party took to Twitter and shared the graphics alsong with caption which read, "To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal. #BharatJodoYatra."

BJP's Sambit Patra reacted to the tweet and said, "It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so." "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately.”

Meanwhile, Senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that a strong Congress is an important pillar of Opposition unity and its allies should understand that the party will not allow itself to be weakened. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, he said the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has infused new energy in party organisation and claimed that the BJP is rattled by the response it is getting among the people.

Ramesh said the yatra is aimed at strengthening the Congress, which is important for Opposition unity.

"I am happy that after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, everybody has seen that the elephant has awakened, the elephant is moving forward and all parties are seeing what the Congress is doing," he said.

The Congress` Bharat Jodo Yatra continued on day 6 on Monday on its Kerala leg, which would last 19 days. During the fifth day of the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` campaign, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited a local resident`s house in Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a picture with the local residents, in the photo caption he mentioned that he interacted with the people over a cup of tea.

His tweet read, "Today at Rathish`s house, there was a lot of talk over evening tea, and got a lot of love. Just like that every evening, every family gathers. Our India is also one family."

The 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states. From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

According to Congress, the `Bharat Jodo Yatra` is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

(With agency inputs)