AAI Recruitment 2022: Candidates can apply for the recruitment of the Junior Executive posts in the organisation from June 15, 2022. AAI has also mentioned that acid attack victims can apply for the post. Candidates can apply for the posts online on the official website from June 15, 2022. The recruitment is being conducted to for the recruitment of 400 posts in the organisation. The tentative date of the online examination will be announced on the AAI website- www.aai.aero

AAI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

AAI Recruitment 2022 is out on 7th June 2022 on the official website. The online application link is now active. The application process starts from 15 June 2022 and ends on 17 July 2022.

AAI Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organisation.

AAI vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have a three-year full-time regular bachelor's degree in Science (B.Sc) with Physics and Mathematics.

Full-Time Regular Bachelor of Engineering degree in any discipline. (Physics and Mathematics should be included in at least one semester's curriculum.

There is no requirement for experience when applying.

Additional Requirements: The candidate must have a minimum of 10+2 level proficiency in both spoken and written English (the candidate shall have passed English as one of the subjects in 10th or 12th standard.

AAI JE Notification 2022 Age Limit

The candidate's maximum age as of 14/07/2022 should be 27 years.

AAI Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees. SC/ST/Female candidates have to pay only Rs.81. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AAI.

AAI Recruitment 2022: How to apply online?

Visit the Airport Authority of India's official website at https://aai.aero/.

Select the Career Option.

Click on "DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF JUNIOR EXECUTIVE (AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL) IN AAI UNDER ADVT. NO. 02/2022."

Select the registration link.

Click on the link in the notification to access the Online Portal.

Get your login information and complete the detailed application by uploading the necessary documents.

Print out the AAI Application form for future reference.

AAI Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The candidates will be appointed as Junior Executive by the following stages:

Online examination

Documents Verification

Voice Test

Background Verification

Psychoactive Substances

AAI Recruitment 2022: Salary details

Candidates appointed as AAI Junior Executive will receive a salary of Rs.40000-3 percent -140000 as per pay band E-1. The Junior Executive's annual salary will be Rs. 12 lacs (approximately). Candidates will receive various allowances such as Dearness Allowance, Perks @ 35% of Basic Pay, HRA with other benefits such as CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Schemes, Medical Benefits, and so on.