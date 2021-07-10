हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashwini Vaishnaw

'Aao, aao gale lagte hain bhayi': Ashwini Vaishnaw hugs employee after finding out he is alumnus of his college -- Watch

The newly-appointed Minister also jokingly asked the employee to call him 'boss', which is how the juniors at his college used to address their seniors.

New Delhi: Two days after taking charge as the new Information Technology and Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw's video of hugging an employee after finding out that he is an alumnus of his college is winning hearts on social media platforms.

In the viral video, Ashwini Vaishnaw is seen asking the employee to come and give a hug on being told that he has also passed out from the MBM Engineering College in Jodhpur (Rajasthan).

"Aao aao gale lagte hain bhayi (come, let's hug)," Vaishnaw is heard saying. 

The newly-appointed Minister also jokingly asked the employee to call him 'boss', which is how the juniors at the MBM Engineering College used to address their seniors.

Watch:

Vaishnaw was born in Jodhpur and was reportedly a gold medalist in electronic and communications engineering from MBM Engineering College. The 51-year-old is also an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

A former IAS officer of the 1994-batch, Ashwini Vaishnaw has handled important responsibilities for over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in infrastructure.

