New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is involved in horsetrading and luring the leaders of other parties offering Lok Sabha candidature and Y plus security and said the party has intentions to topple the AAP government in Punjab.

Bharadwaj's grave allegations come after AAP legislators from Punjab Sushil Kumar Rinku and Sheetal Angural joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI Bharadwaj says, "Our (Punjab) MLAs have told us how money, Lok Sabha candidature, Y plus security was offered to them for joining BJP. It needs to be understood why one will leave the number one party and join the party which is number four. BJP is trying to topple the AAP govt (in Punjab)."

#WATCH | On Sushil Kumar Rinku joining BJP, AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "Our (Punjab) MLAs have told us how money, Lok Sabha candidature, Y plus security was offered to them for joining BJP. It needs to be understood why one will leave the number one party and join the… pic.twitter.com/HPriQTy0gu — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

Addressing a press conference Bharadwaj said, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had mentioned clearly when he received his first summon from ED that the motive is not investigation but toppling governments in Delhi and Punjab by putting him in jail.

"Their aim is that as soon as he goes to jail, the governments in Delhi and Punjab should be overthrown by their MLAs. Because BJP cannot defeat AAP in Delhi and Punjab in elections," said Bharadwaj quoting Arvind Kejriwal.