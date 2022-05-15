New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 15) announced an alliance with Kerala’s Twenty20 Party. The AAP chief said in Kochi that if people in Kerala want development and free electricity, they should elect the AAP alliance and if they want "riots and corruption" they can go to other political parties. Addressing a public gathering of Twenty20 Party and AAP Kerala volunteers in Kochi, Kejriwal said, “Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA and the name of our alliance will be People's Welfare Alliance." Kejriwal also underlined AAP's journey over the past several years in the country. "Kerala is God`s own place. Such a beautiful place, such beautiful people! 10 years ago, nobody knew Arvind Kejriwal. Today, we have governments in Delhi and Punjab. This was all because of God. Now, who wants AAP to form government in Kerala?" the Delhi CM asked.

"When I fasted for 15 days, doctors said I won`t survive. But here I am. All because of God. Our newly formed party`s candidates including homemakers, students, and mobile repairers, defeated the sitting Chief Minister of Punjab and Delhi. All because of God," he added.

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Kochi says, "Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA & the name of our alliance will be People's Welfare Alliance." pic.twitter.com/Xe3nw7YnU2 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2022

Highlighting his government's work in Delhi, Kejriwal said a poor labourer in Delhi gets over Rs 15,000 as minimum wage, claiming it is the highest in India. "On top of that, labourers get quality healthcare, education, transport for women, electricity, water, everything for free. This is possible because of the honest AAP government," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Delhi CM said other parties will not educate children as they want to do “riots”. “If you want politics, riots and corruption you can go to them (other political parties) if you want development, schools and hospitals, you should come to us. Other parties will never provide education to your children because they want to do riots and hooliganism,” the Delhi CM said, as per the news agency.

Earlier today, the AAP supremo visited India's first Food Security Mart, a revolutionary initiative by Twenty20 party led by Sabu Jacob in Kerala's Kizhakkambalam. “I visited the food security mall, it is a very good concept, especially in these days of inflation when people are suffering because of high prices. I spoke to the people and they are happy with this,” Kejriwal said.

(With agency inputs)