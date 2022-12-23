topStoriesenglish
AAP fields Shelly Oberoi for Delhi Mayor post, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal for Deputy Mayor

The post of Delhi mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women.

  • Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to field Shelly Oberoi as their Mayor candidate
  • The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to field Shelly Oberoi as their Mayor candidate. She had won the MCD elections from East Patel Nagar. This ward seat was reserved for women. On the other hand, Aaley Muhammad Iqbal has been fielded for the Deputy Mayor post as per Pankaj Gupta, the National Secretary of AAP.  Election to pick the new mayor of Delhi after the high-stakes municipal polls will be held on January 6 and the last date to file nominations is December 27, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recently had approved a proposal to convene the first meeting of the corporation on January 6, 2023.

 

“The elections to the coveted posts of mayor, deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and six members of the standing committee from the House, will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00AM during the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” the MCD said in a statement.

The post of mayor sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second for open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

(With PTI inputs)

