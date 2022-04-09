Jolt to AAP! Himachal Pradesh President Anup Kesari, 2 others join BJP

New Delhi: In a major setback to Aam Aadmi Party, its Himachal Pradesh AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday (April 8, 2022) in New Delhi.

The three leaders met Union Minister Anurag Thakur at JP Nadda`s residence where they were inducted in the party.

The development came days after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal-led party held a roadshow and rally in Himachal Pradesh`s Mandi. The rally witnessed thousands of supporters in the hill state. The AAP is now eyeing Himachal Pradesh after a thumping victory in Punjab.

Soon after joining BJP Kesari expressed their disappointment with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of "being ignorant" during a roadshow in Mandi constituency a few days ago.

Kesari said, "We have been working round the clock with utmost honesty and dedication for AAP for the past eight years in Himachal Pradesh. However, Arvind Kejriwal overlooked the state party workers when he came for a rally and roadshow in Mandi. In the hill state, AAP workers considered this ignorance as an insult and quit the party for self-respect."

"We are very much disappointed with him (Kejriwal). He could not even turn his eyes towards us who work day and night for the party. Only Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were the key highlights of the roadshow in Mandi," Kesari stated.

The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in December this year. AAP will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain also announced that the party would contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV