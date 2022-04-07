हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Himachal Pradesh

BJP wants to replace Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as new Himachal Pradesh CM: AAP’s Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia claimed that witnessing the response AAP received during its roadshow in Mandi a day earlier has terrified the BJP and it wants to replace Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as Himachal Pradesh CM. 

BJP wants to replace Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as new Himachal Pradesh CM: AAP’s Manish Sisodia
File Photo

New Delhi: A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi ahead of Assembly polls later this year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and party leader Manish Sisodia claimed on Thursday (April 7) that the ruling BJP in the hill state was considering replacing Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur as the Himachal Pradesh CM. 

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sisodia claimed that witnessing the response AAP received during its roadshow has terrified the BJP and it wants to make the big change as it feared defeat in the elections. 

“We have learnt from very reliable sources that the BJP wants to replace Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with Anurag Thakur as it is scared of the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his model of governance in Delhi,” Sisodia said as per PTI. 

He said that the people of the state are disappointed with the Jai Ram Thakur government, which has 'completely failed', and hence, they want to elect AAP in the upcoming assembly elections. 

"Changing faces ahead of elections will not help the BJP hide the failures of its government in the state," Sisodia added saying AAP will form the next government in Himchal no matter what BJP does now.

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP leader Satyendar Jain had projected his party as an alternative to the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh. Jain had claimed that the contest for forming the next government in Himachal Pradesh in the coming Assembly elections will be between the BJP and AAP.

