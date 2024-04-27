AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Gets Bail In Delhi Waqf Board Case

NEW DELHI: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi On Saturday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate linked to Waqf Board irregularities. According to reports, the AAP legislator was granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety of the same amount. The central financial crime probe agency filed a complaint against Khan for not joining the probe in the case related to the alleged irregularities in appointment in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties. Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Waqf Board irregularities on April 18.

#WATCH | Delhi: After being granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reaches the party office. pic.twitter.com/VPtCefX3bf — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to the AAP MLA in the case and directed him to appear before the agency on April 18 at 11 AM.

The money laundering case against Khan was registered by ED based on the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and three complaints filed against him by the Delhi police.

Khan, 50, an AAP legislator from the Okhla assembly seat, allegedly acquired huge ''proceeds of cash'' by engaging in unlawful staff appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board. According to the complaints against him, Khan is alleged to have used the money to invest in real estate assets under the names of his associates.

ED alleged that these illegal recruitments led to his personal gains through unauthorised property leases during the AAP MLA's chairmanship period from 2018 to 2022.

In its statement, the anti-corruption agency had alleged that "illegal recruitment" of staff took place at the Delhi Waqf Board and "illegal personal gains" were made by leasing the board's properties unfairly during Khan's chairmanship, who acquired "huge proceeds of crime cash" through it.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party has called it a ''consipracy'' and said that the Centre wanted to break the party and dismantle the Delhi government.