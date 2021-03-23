AAP MLA Somnath Bharti jailed for 2 years in AIIMS security staff attack case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday (March 23) upheld the conviction and sentencing order passed by a magistrate, of two years imprisonment to AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in connection with an assault case of AIIMS security guards. The court also dismissed the AAP MLA's appeal partly.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull partly dismissed Bharti's appeal and convicted him for the offences under sections 147 (rioting) read with 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and under section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The court, however, set aside his conviction under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) read with section 149 of IPC.

After the pronouncement of the court order, Somnath Bharti was taken into custody.

In a tweet, Somnath called it a "false" case and stated: "It was March 23 when people in power duly aided by Indian politicians hanged Shahid-e-azam Bhagat Singh Ji, Rajguru Ji and Sukhdev Ji, and today again, I failed to get justice from sessions court and being sent to Jail for my struggle for rights of people in a false case. Inquilab zindabad!"

In January this year, a magistrate court had sentenced him to two years in jail. He was later granted bail to enable him to file an appeal before the high court against his conviction in the case and jail term.

Earlier on September 9, 2016, the AAP MLA along with nearly 300 others had brought down the fence of a boundary wall at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with a JCB operator.

The case was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint from RS Rawat, Chief Security Officer, AIIMS.

(With Agency Inputs)