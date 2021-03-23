AAP seeks support from non-NDA parties to halt GNCTD Bill in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Day after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday (March 23) approached all opposition parties seeking their support to halt the Bill in the upper house.

The AAP leaders requested opposition members in Rajya Sabha to oppose the Bill which seeks to transfer more power to the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.

"Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and DMK will oppose the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha," said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The Bill proposes that the 'government' referred to in any law passed by the legislative assembly would refer to the Lieutenant Governor.

According to the Bill, the Delhi government must obtain the opinion of the LG before implementing any policy decision.

Several opposition parties have extended their support to AAP in the matter including Congress, TMC and RJD.

The contentious Bill was passed in the lower house amidst strong opposition from Congress and the AAP which said that the legislation was "unconstitutional".

"Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted on Monday.

