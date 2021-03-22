Trouble mounts for Arvind Kejriwal government as Centre passes NCT Bill in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: In a major setback to Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, the centre on Monday (March 22) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha.

The NCT Bill seeks to provide far-reaching powers to the Lieutenant Governor in the union territory.

The Bill proposes that the 'government' referred to in any law passed by the legislative assembly would refer to the Lieutenant Governor.

According to the Bill, the Delhi government must obtain the opinion of the LG before implementing any policy decision.

The Aam Aadmi Party has protested against the Bill since its inception. The Congress party has also opposed the proposed move.

Kejriwal accused the Centre of “curtailing the powers” of the elected Delhi government through the Bill.

"The Centre has brought in a law that says 'Delhi government means Lieutenant Governor'. If this happens, where will the CM go? Do elections, votes do not mean anything? It is a fraud with the people," Kejriwal said last week.

Slamming the BJP-led central government, Kejriwal alleged that as they failed in “buying” AAP MLAs, they have amended a law to “decrease the power of the elected government in Delhi.”

Several opposition leaders have expressed their reservations against the Bill including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NC's Omar Abdullah and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

Banerjee had written a letter to Kejriwal extending support over the Bill. Terming the Bill a surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic, she said she stands in full solidarity with Kejriwal in the matter.