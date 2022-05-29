New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 29, 2022) requested the people of Haryana to give AAP one chance and said that he will improve the government schools and hospitals in the state. Claiming that his government has improved the condition of government schools and hospitals in Delhi, Kejriwal said that his party wants to replicate it in Haryana as well.

"Give me a chance, I will improve all schools of Haryana," Kejriwal said while citing that Delhi government schools are proof.

During his address to AAP's first state-level rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra, he also promised round-the-clock electricity in the state as it was being provided in Delhi.

Ahead of the polling in 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils of the state on June 19, Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government over the cases of the alleged leakage of question papers for recruitment tests for government jobs.

Targeting the ML Khattar government over unemployment, he asked the gathering how many jobs were given by the BJP government in the state.

The Delhi CM claimed that in the last seven years, his government in the national capital gave jobs to 12 lakh people and has a plan to give 20 lakh more jobs in the next five years.

He spoke about "eliminating" corruption in Delhi and Punjab, giving the example of the sacking of Vijay Singla from the Punjab Cabinet for allegedly indulging in corrupt practices.

"We ended corruption in Delhi and Punjab and will end it in Haryana as well," said Kejriwal, seeking people's support for the 2024 state assembly polls.

He also thanked the farmers of Haryana and Punjab for their fight against the Centre over the three farm laws which have now been repealed.

Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana, said, "I feel good when people call me 'Haryana ka lal'. Haryana is my janam bhoomi."

(With agency inputs)