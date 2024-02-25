In a veiled attack at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed apprehension about their perceived neglect of Rae Bareli's welfare during the inauguration of AIIMS Rae Bareli, stating, "Aapke sewak ne guarantee poori ki."

PM Modi launched scathing attack at 'Shahi Parivar' (Gandhi family) as he inaugurated five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab) and Kalyani (West Bengal).

Addressing a public event in Rajkot, PM Modi Said, "The 'Shahi Parivar' of Congress party only did politics in Rae Bareli, but I built AIIMS there. Five years ago I laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Rae Bareli and today I dedicated the AIIMS to the nation. 'Aapke sewak ne guarantee poori ki' (your servant fulfilled the guarantee."

He further said that today we are seeing a glimpse in Rajkot of what the level of health facilities will be like in developed India. "For 50 years of independence, there was only one AIIMS in the country, and that too in Delhi. In the seven decades of independence, only seven AIIMS were approved, but they too were never completed," he added.

The Prime Minister highlighted the unforgettable moment when today he went down to the depths of the sea to offer prayers at the submerged 'ancient city of Dwarka'.

"Today was my fortune that I went deep into the sea and got an opportunity to do darshan of the submerged 'ancient city of Dwarka. As I descended to the submerged city a sense of grandeur of divinity engulfed me. I offered my prayers and I offered peacock feathers which I had carried with me. This was a fulfilment of the desire that was there for years. Since the time I heard about the submerged city of Dwarka, I always wanted to go and have Darshan", the Prime Minister said, overwhelmed with the divine experience.