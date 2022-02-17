AAP's Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Bathinda: As the polling date for Punjab assembly polls is inching closer, political parties are not shying away from personal attacks to have an edge over rivals. In one such reported remark, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that Aam Aadmi Party`s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He further said that Mann passed 12th class in three years, questioning the latter's competence to lead the state.

In a rally at Bhatinda on Wednesday, CM Charanjit Singh Channi said, "Bhagwant Mann (AAP's Punjab CM candidate) is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?"

Bhagwant Mann (AAP's Punjab CM candidate) is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in Bathinda (16.02)#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/i0NO42KVLk — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

The Chief Minister also flayed a reported remark of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on the safety of Hindus and businessmen in Punjab, and said that all people are safe under his government and no such communal forces would succeed.

On his official account, he tweeted, "Punjab belongs to all religions and castes. My government will provide a safe and stable environment with peace and harmony for all. Punjabis will not let such communal forces succeed. B-team came openly in the field."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the party`s chief ministerial candidate in poll-bound Punjab, held a roadshow on Wednesday in Jalandhar Cantt assembly constituency. They earlier visited Sant Guru Ravidas Dham on Ravidas Jayanti.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal reportedly said that the Delhi government was keen on a grand temple of Sri Guru Ravidas to be built in national capital, adding "We will speak with the Central Government regarding the obstacles."

Addressing corner meetings in Jalandhar, Kejriwal expressed confidence about the party`s victory in the upcoming assembly polls, and said that people have made up their minds for "a change" in the state.

Notably, Punjab will go to the polls on February 20.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV