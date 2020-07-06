Aarti at Amarnath cave getting live streamed for first time due to COVID-19 pandemic

For the very first time in history, aarti at Amarnath cave in Himalayas is getting live-streamed to pilgrims. The Amarnath Shrine Board on Sunday made special arrangements for the live telecast of the aarti and darshan of Lord Amarnath. The live telecast is being done on Doordarshan channel.

Watch morning aarti of Lord Amarnath here

The decision is taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic because of which the Jammu and Kashmir government has put several restrictions on Amarnath pilgrimage this year.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had decided to allow only 500 pilgrims per day by road from Jammu to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath during the yatra, which is likely to start from the Baltal track for two weeks later this month.

Earlier, the yatra was scheduled to commence from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag and Baltal in Ganderbal on June 23 but was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu, performed 'Pratham Aarti' of the ice stalagmite at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on the occasion of Ashaad Purnima on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, on the first Monday of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month, devotees started coming to Lord Shiva temples in different parts of the country from the early morning to offer prayers.