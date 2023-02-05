'Aatta Mila Kya': Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Brutally Trolled After 'Solidarity' Tweet on Kashmir

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was brutally trolled today over his tweet expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. People were quick to remind him that his country is limping due to political and economic crises and being termed as the begging bowl of the world. The condition of Pakistan is such that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not ready to release a bailout loan to the country and has set harsh terms and conditions for extending the financial help.

While people in Pakistan are struggling with high inflation including scarcity of wheat flour and fuel, the leaders of debt-crippled country have not stopped their antics around Kashmir.

"Today the whole of Pakistan comes together to express its unflinching solidarity & support to Kashmiri brothers & sisters, who remain undeterred by the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for UN-sanctioned right to self-determination. People of IOJK are waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions to realise their dream of freedom from the Indian yoke. Through their sacrifices, they have kept the torch of freedom burning. It is my faith that their dreams will soon see the light of day," said Sharif, whose own country is on the verge of collapse if loans were not granted.

However, his tweet went viral with Indian and Pakistani brutally trolling him. Some Pakistani even reminded him of the grave condition of Pakistan to him. Check out some epic reactions:

Aatta mila kya February 5, 2023

आटे के कण कण के लिए मोहताज।

कश्मीर का ख्वाब बेच रहे शहबाज।। — Awdhesh Kumar Mishra (@awdheshkmishra) February 5, 2023

Today I would like to express my unflinching solidarity & support to Pakistan Rupee which has been oppressed by United States Dollar and Indian Rupee ... PKR as always surrendering but I express my solidarity pic.twitter.com/jCxlU6PTN5 — Harry Manchanda (@HarmanManchanda) February 5, 2023

IMF ne loan de diya? February 5, 2023

Pakistan has become a textbook lesson in the political economy of how nations that rear extremism, indulge in state-sponsored terrorism, have no growth and development strategy and have utter disregard for the welfare of their common citizens, eventually collapse.

The current economic crisis in Pakistan is a culmination of decades of its faulty policies. It has become a state at war with itself. By supporting and patronising extremism and militancy in the name of jihad, it has hardly ever focused on long-term economic growth, and instead showcased short-sightedness in waging a war, direct or proxy with its neighbour, reported Asian Lite. (With agency inputs)