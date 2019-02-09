हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Action likely, hints govt after Twitter officials refuse to appear before Parliamentary panel

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other top executives of the company had declined to appear before the parliamentary panel citing "short notice" period.

Action likely, hints govt after Twitter officials refuse to appear before Parliamentary panel
Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday said that action may be taken against micro-blogging platform Twitter after its CEO and other top officials refuse to appear before a parliamentary committee that had summoned them next week over the issue of safeguarding citizens` rights on social media platforms.

''The Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha will decide on what will be the action in such cases when somebody refuses to submit before the parliamentary committee,'' Finance Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Goyal, however, added that ''the government doesn’t take decisions on such things.''  

The remarks from the Finance Minister came shortly after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and other top executives of the company declined to appear before the parliamentary panel citing "short notice" period.

Sources said Twitter has written a letter conveying their inability to appear before the committee because of the short notice. 

The Twitter officials had been asked to appear before the panel on February 11 for alleged bias against "nationalist" accounts. 

Twitter's letter has not gone down well with the panel members in what is perceived as "lack of seriousness".

The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology, headed by BJP Member of Parliament Anurag Thakur, had issued summons to Twitter through a letter sent on February 1. 

It had said that the head of the organisation has to appear before the panel and may be accompanied by another representative.

The parliamentary panel, which has 31 members, had also summoned representatives from Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and, sources said, its meeting will go ahead as scheduled.

Faced with allegations of being politically biased in India, Twitter had on Friday issued a clarification in which it said that it believes in impartiality and does not take any actions, such as blocking of accounts, based on political views. 

Twitter further stated that it was pro-actively working with political parties to verify candidates, elected officials and relevant party officials whose accounts will be active in public conversation.

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
TwitterParliamentary panelAnurag ThakurPiyush GoyalTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Next
Story

We are Muslims by choice: Asaduddin Owaisi on Ramdev's 'Lord Ram ancestor of Muslims' comment

Must Watch

PT2M36S

5W1H: PM Modi in Northeast; slams opposition

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close