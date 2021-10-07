Actress Payal Malik’s new web series on an OTT platform is a reason for fans to celebrate.

Securing an acting role and appearing on the silver screen is a dream many people harbor. From reality shows to audition queues, we can see enthusiasts flocking everywhere. Over the years, the social media revolution has made it possible for talented individuals to showcase their talent through social media. While the audience may love their presence on social media, sharing little moments from their lives, some of these stars work harder to achieve higher goals in life. Payal Malik is a great example. Her journey has been nothing short of commendable. Payal, who comes from a simple family, started her career as a content creator and soon became one of the most followed content creators in India. It did not satisfy her and worked harder to achieve more success. As a result, Payal will now be a part of the star cast of a web series. The web series that will be aired on one of the OTT platforms is expected to be launched by January.

What began from TikTok has come so far only because of Payal’s dedication and skills. Her fans are proud of her work and are celebrating that she will soon be handline bigger projects. Payal hadn’t imagined such an established career in the beginning, but now she is ecstatic about this new opportunity. Many people demotivated Payal saying that TikTok is for losers and she is wasting her time. Now that Payal has bagged a role in a web series, she thinks it is an appropriate answer for the people who tried to demotivate her.

Payal recalls how she always believed in herself and her capability to make it big in the acting world. She always knew that she had to rely on her talent and commitment to achieve success because she didn’t have any big names to support her in the industry. She also takes pride in the strength she derived from her parents. Her parents are not cloud nine because of Payal’s achievements. They say that Payal is the perfect mix of hard work, talent, and beauty. Indeed, Payal’s success story is proof that if you try hard enough, nothing can stop you from achieving what you dream of.

Payal works tirelessly to create valuable content. Fans are in awe of her beauty and fitness videos. Her romantic videos with her husband Armaan Malik also receive immense love and appreciation. Payal’s YouTube channel ‘Family Fitness’ is also a hit among her followers. The 2.91 million followers praise her good looks, actionable fitness tips, and lovely son Chirayu Malik who regularly features in these videos.

Before getting the role, Payal also worked on branding campaigns. Her songs, Yamraj and Machis also received widespread applause. She is also looking forward to the release of some other music videos.

Talking about her feelings, Payal said that she is nervous and just wishes to perform well to fulfill the expectations of her fans.

We wish Payal luck.

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)