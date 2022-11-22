Aftab Poonawalla's polygraph test gets nod from Delhi court in Shraddha Walker murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police gets the city court's permission to conduct a polygraph test on Aftab Poonawalla who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha Walker as per police sources. Poonawalla had earlier given his consent for the narco test in court after which Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore allowed the cops to go ahead with the 'truth serum' test. Although new revelations were being made in the case every day, the police felt that Aftab was trying to deviate them from important facts. Since the murder was committed 6 months ago in May 2022, the police need key evidence to convict Aftab beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

The narco test is supposed to aid the police in the case. According to reports, the narco test won't necessarily be performed today but can be done in the next 5 days.

How Aftab and Shraddha met

Shraddha and Aftab met on the dating app Bumble and soon began dating in Mumbai. The two then started working at the same call centre. Since they belonged to different faiths, their families objected to their relationship. Days after Aftab and Shraddha moved into their home in Delhi in May this year, he murdered her over an argument.

Shraddha murder case | Delhi High Court dismisses petition seeking transfer of investigation from Police to CBI. Court says we don't find a single good reason to entertain this plea. pic.twitter.com/Ph20ulbU30 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

The night of the murder

On 18th May, the couple had an argument over marriage, which escalated and Poonawala killed her. The next day, he purchased a saw and a 300-litre refrigerator. Poonawala had studied hotel management and was trained in handling sharp knives as he had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat. He applied the know-how to chop Walker's body into 35 pieces.