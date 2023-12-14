After Amit Shah Stern Message On PoK, Pakistani PM Rushes To Muzaffarabad

India's firm stand on Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has sent a shockwave not only to the Pakistani people but also to the Pakistani government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blunt statement on PoK in the Lok Sabha not only cleared the Modi government's intention but also sent chills down the spine of the Pakistani government.

The impact of the statement was such that Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has reached Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan media claimed that Kakar went to the PoK to express solidarity with the people after the Supreme Court of India's verdict upheld the abrogation of Article 370 legal and valid. However, his visit is being seen as an attempt to show the Pakistani government in a strong position against India but the caretaker PM has undoubtedly forgotten that he is dealing with a new India which is not hesitant of punishing terror patrons by crossing the enemy lines.

The Narendra Modi government's two decision has pushed the Pakistan government's anti-India agenda on the back. One of the decisions is to reserve 24 seats for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on December 6 that PoK is of India. Shah made the remarks during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The other decision was abrogating Article 370 which gave special status to the Jammu and Kasmir. While the move was challenged before the Supreme Court, the top court not only held the Parliament's decision as valid but also said that the State of Jammu and Kashmir does not retain any element of sovereignty.

While Pakistan has tried to garner support against India on these issues, its effort has fallen flat on its face with majority of the countries terming it India's internal matter.