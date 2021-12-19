हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

After Golden Temple, another man lynched over sacrilege attempt in Punjab's Kapurthala

Another man was beaten to death over an attempted sacrilege in a Gurudwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala village on Sunday. 

After Golden Temple, another man lynched over sacrilege attempt in Punjab&#039;s Kapurthala
Representational image

New Delhi: After the Golden Temple incident, another incident of a man beaten to death over an attempted sacrilege in a Gurudwara has been reported in Punjab’s Kapurthala village on Sunday (December 19). The police are investigating the matter.

The accused was reportedly trying to tamper with the Nishan Sahib (the Sikhism symbol) placed inside the Gurudwara when a group of people reported the incident.

According to news agency ANI, a video that went viral, the man who allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib was seen being beaten by the locals.

This comes after a man was beaten to death in Amritsar after he barged into the Golden Temple and attempted to sacrilege the holy Guru Granth Sahib with a sword.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday assured a probe in the matter, adding the accused came inside the Gurudwara premises with the intention of sacrilege.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal expressed shock over the Golden Temple incident and said there was a deep controversy involved in the matter.

Further details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabGurudwara sacrilegeGolden Temple SacrilegeSikhismKapurthala
Next
Story

Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced on rrccr.com, details here

Must Watch

PT1M46S

COVID-19: Omicron - India registered 126 cases