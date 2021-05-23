After Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's letter, Baba Ramdev apologises for remarks allopathy medicines, here's that happened

New Delhi: After Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines "extremely unfortunate" and asked him apologise, the yog guru issued an apology on his official handle on Twitter.

Ramdev withdrew his contentious statement on allopathy medicines as a response to a letter written by Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan earlier today.

In the letter, Ramdev wrote that he is not opposed to modern medical science and allopathy. They believe that allopathy has made a lot of progress in the life saving system and the science of surgery and has served humanity.

Further, Ramdev writes that the errors in any medical system should not be taken as an attack on that method and that he is is not at all opposed to science.

According to Swami Ramdev's letter, some allopathic doctors should not disrespect him by calling Indian medical science, Ayurveda and Yoga, as pseudo-science, etc., because it also hurts the sentiments of crores of people.

If modern medical science has discovered the treatment of serious diseases like smallpox, polio and TV, then through Indian medicine method of Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy etc. we have developed complex and hereditary diseases like BP, Sugar, Thyroid, Arthritis, Fatty Liver, Hepatitis, Asthma. Control and permanent solution is given.

Even in the Corona period, the doctors of Allopathy have saved their lives by risking their lives, we respect them. We have also saved the lives of crores of people with the use of Ayurveda and Yoga, it should also be respected. And in the future, he is, and will always be, in favor of serving humanity with proper coordination of all methods, to fight the complexities of Corona and Corona, and to make disease free to all of humanity.

In a letter to Ramdev, Vardhan asked him to withdraw his statement on allopathy. "The statement disrespects the COVID warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against COVID-19," the letter read.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association had said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a 'stupid science' and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat COVID-19 patients. The association had cited a video circulating on social media.

The doctors' body also quoted Ramdev as saying that 'lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines'. Though, these remarks have been denied by the Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.