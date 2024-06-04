After Impressive Lok Sabha Poll Results, Rahul Gandhi Keeps Card Close To His Chest

New Delhi: Congress party conducted a press conference on Tuesday, the day of Lok Sabha election results. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Party President Kharge were present at the meeting which was held in Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi thanked their voters after receiving enormous support. Party president Kharge said that this is a moral and political defeat for BJP.

After receiving an enormous amount of support from Rae Bareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats, Rahul Gandhi thanked the voters of his constituency and said, "I have won from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and I thank the voters. I need to decide which seat I will retain. I haven't decided yet."

While addressing a press conference, Gandhi said that the INDIA alliance is going to have a meeting tomorrow and decide the further plans.

" We are going to have a meeting with our INDIA alliance partners tomorrow...we respect our alliance partners and we won't make statements to the press without asking them," he said.

Reacting to the chances of govt formation by the INDIA alliance, Rahul Gandhi said, "We won't make any statements without asking our alliance partners."

Meanwhile, the party president said that this is a 'Janta ka result' and this is just a moral and political defeat of Modi. "This election results are 'janta ka result'...It is clear this mandate is against Modi ji. This is his moral and political defeat," he said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Congress is leading on 83 seats while already won 15 seats in the Lok Sabha election 2024. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from both constituencies. He is leading the seat from a 3.8 lakh margin in Rae Bareli. In the 2024 election, Congress leader Kishori Lal won from Amethi Lok Sabha against BJP's Smriti Irani, this one of the highly profiled seats. The grand old party secured a victory from seats like Bellary, Alappuzha, Bidar, Raichur, Sirsa, Gulbarga etc.