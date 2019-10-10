After onion, tomato prices surge; being sold at Rs 62 per kg in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: After onions, prices of tomatoes have shot up in Delhi-NCR due to shortage in supply caused by heavy rains in the key growing states. Tomatoes are currently priced at Rs 62 per kg in the national capital and the rates are expected to increase further.

At Mother Dairy's Safal outlets in Delhi, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 62 per kg while the local vendors priced the vegetable between Rs 60-70 per kg. The average retail price of tomatoes is between Rs 40-45 per kg.

It may be noted here that on Friday, the prices can shoot up to Rs 70-75 per kg.

Similarly, the prices of onion increased around 300% in the last one month due to the disruption in supply from its key growing state - Maharashtra and Karnataka. The prices jumped to as much as Rs 70-80 per kg in Delhi-NCR.

Live TV

Later in September, in an attempt to control the rising onion prices, the government banned the export of onions with immediate effect.

"Though there was some reduction in export of onions thereafter, yet the exports were still continuing. The ban on the export of onions is expected to improve domestic availability and cool prices," a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said.

The Centre also asked the state governments to enforce stock limits strictly and carry out anti-hoarding operations against unscrupulous traders by organising raids, among other measures.