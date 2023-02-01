After Opening Briefly, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed Again due to Shooting Stones

Jammu: The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have once again closed the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Wednesday for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones at Banihal. In a tweet, the J&K Traffic Police said, "Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Rampari, Banihal."

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for vehicular traffic for two days in a row due to shooting stones and mudslides triggered by rains at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal, was opened traffic on Tuesday.

"After clearance of debris on NH-44, passenger traffic released from both sides," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said. The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir Valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks, laden with essential supplies, and other vehicles as well as fruit-carrying wagons from Kashmir heading for the rest of the country travel on this highway.