After PM Narendra Modi spoke with US President-elect Joe Biden, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said this

New Delhi: Highlighting the "strong bipartisan support" in the US "to strengthen its strategic partnership with India", Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla has said, "We look forward to working with the new US administration" for "further strengthening and consolidating this multifaceted relationship for our mutual benefit and economic prosperity".

His comments come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden spoke with each other with the focus being on Indo-Pacific, COVID-19 pandemic, climate change among other things.

He pointed out, "As two mature, pluralistic and vibrant democracies with shared values, India and the US are natural partners of choice in forging a stable, peaceful and prosperous 21st century."

He added, "The India-US partnership is anchored in mutual trust and friendship, a shared commitment to democracy, converging strategic interests and the robust engagement of our citizens. I have personally witnessed the growing convergence in the strategic perspectives of India and the US over recent years."

In October, India US 2+2 Dialogue at defence and foreign ministers level took place in Delhi. Both sides have also been engaging in the Quad format and Malabar exercises. The Quad--India, Australia, Japan, US foreign minister had an in-person meeting in Tokyo earlier in 2020 and New Delhi invited Australia for the Malabar exercises which are underway in the western Indian Ocean.

He also spoke on commercial ties saying New Delhi believes that the "US is a natural partner for India in our quest for building a resilient economy".

The US is India's largest trading partner with bilateral trade standing at USD 142 billion in 2018. India has also increased its energy input from the US.