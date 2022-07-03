NewsIndia
IAS ATHAR AMIR KHAN

After Tina Dabi, ex-husband IAS Athar Amir Ali gets engaged - See pics

IAS Athar Amir Ali is engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi, a doctor by profession.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

New Delhi: IAS Athar Amir Khan, the second topper of the UPSC 2015 batch and IAS Tina Dabi’s ex-husband has now decided to marry again. The bureaucrat has shared the news on her Instagram and shared pictures with his new partner Dr Mehreen Qazi. Amir posted the picture with Qazi alongside the hashtag engagement. This comes months after Amir’s ex-wife Tina Dabi and IAS Pradeep Gawandetied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married on April 22. Athar Amir and her first wife Tina Dabi got separated through a mutual divorce last year after being in marriage for two years.

Here’s the post Athar Amir Khan shared on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

Who is Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Amir Ali's fiance?

Mehreen is a doctor by profession and hails from Kashmir like Athar Amir Khan. She describes herself as a ‘ dreamer’ and ‘achiever’ on her Instagram profile. According to reports, Mehreen has an MD in medicine and has reportedly been dating Athar for quite some time.

Dr Qazi acquired her degrees in medicines from the UK and Germany.

Mehreen Qazi is reportedly working Scientific Officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre.

According to her social media profiles, Mehreen Qazi describes herself as a ‘disciplined and confident Physician with UK LICENSE and Board Certification in Internal Medicine.’

As per her profile, Dr Qazi has been working with minority and low-income populations. She is also an expert in surgery for trauma patients. Expert in handling all outpatients and inpatients departments.

Tina Dabi marries IAS Pradeep Gawande

IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande finally got married on April 22 in the presence of just 15-20 relatives and close friends as guests. Tina and Pradeep got married according to Marathi customs.

Tina Dabi, a topper of the 2015 IAS batch, and Dr Pradeep Gawande (2013 batch) met for the first time in May 2021. The couple's journey started with friendship. Tina and Pradeep became good friends while working together.

IAS Athar Amir KhanTina DabiDr Mehreen QaziAthar Amir Khan engagementIAS Tina Dabi

