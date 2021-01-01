हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
monolith

After touring 30 countries, 'mysterious' monolith makes India debut, spotted in garden with this message

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became a hit among locals after it was spotted in a garden.

After touring 30 countries, &#039;mysterious&#039; monolith makes India debut, spotted in garden with this message

AHMEDABAD: In the past few months, mysterious monoliths appeared in several corners of the world, from United States to United Kingdom and Romania to latest in The Netherlands and Colombia. Interestingly, most of these monoliths disappeared a day after it was spotted. This entire string of its sudden emergence and disappearance caught the world's attention. 

In the latest developments around the mystery surrounding it, a monolith has now emerged in a garden in Ahmedabad city, Gujarat. This is the first appearance of a monolith, a structure made of shiny steel sheets, in India. However, unlike in other parts of the world, the mystery around the object did not last long as it was disclosed that a private company has installed it.

The triangular prism-shaped structure, around seven feet tall, became a hit among city dwellers after it was spotted in a garden on SG Highway on Thursday morning. The garden is jointly managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Symphony Ltd. Situated near Gurudwara in Thaltej area, it was one of the attractions inaugurated by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently.

"The monolith has been placed there by the Symphony Ltd which takes care of the garden. The structure has been installed by the company for the visitors. People can see their reflection on the shiny surfaces of the structure and take selfies too," said Director, AMC's Garden Department, Jignesh Patel.

The first such three-sided steel monolith appeared and disappeared after a few days in a remote desert of Utah, United States. Later, similar structures were spotted in around 30 countries. The monolith was installed at Symphony Forest Park on December 29, but it gained popularity on December 31 with people flocking to the garden.

Apparently, to keep the mystery alive, the company did not make any announcement except sharing some photos of the structure on the Forest Park's Facebook page on December 29. "This is really amazing that the monolith actually appeared in our city. Since these structures tend to disappear in some time, I have come here with my friends to click selfies," said one youngster.

