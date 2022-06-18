NewsIndia
RAKESH TIKAIT

Agneepath Scheme: Rakesh Tikait makes BIG claim, says '4 Lakh tractors are ready'

"Till now, the youth were getting at least 15 years' service in the armed forces and a pension post-retirement but after the implementation of this scheme, when they retire from the services of the armed forces, they will return home without pension," Mr Tikait said.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 09:22 AM IST

Trending Photos

Agneepath Scheme: Rakesh Tikait makes BIG claim, says '4 Lakh tractors are ready'

Haridwar: Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday (June 18, 2022) opposed the Centre's "Agnipath" scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, saying a countrywide movement is needed to stall it. On farmers' issues, Mr Tikait said the country now needs another big movement. "Till now, the youth were getting at least 15 years' service in the armed forces and a pension post-retirement but after the implementation of this scheme, when they retire from the services of the armed forces, they will return home without pension," Mr Tikait said.

"Going by this logic, there should be a similar law for MLAs and MPs contesting the elections," he said stressing that a countrywide stir is required to stall it.

ALSO READ | Anger over Agnipath scheme: How protests unfolded across the country - In Pics

"MLAs and MPs can contest elections up to the age of 90 years and can also avail pension. But imposing retirement on the youth just after four years of service is unfair. We won't let it happen," said the BKU leader who was in the forefront of the agitation against the Centre's now-withdrawn agriculture laws.

The BKU will agitate against the Agnipath scheme, he said.

On the withdrawal of the farm laws, he said, "Farmers have seen the way to Delhi and four lakh tractors are ready. There is a need for a big agitation on the issue in the country."

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?