Agnipath Recruitment 2022: The Indian Navy has issued a notification for male and female candidates to enlist as Agniveers under SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) for the 01/2022 batch, with registration starting from 15 July 2022 on joinindiannavy.gov.in. The Indian Navy SSR Course will begin in November 2022. A total of 2800 people will be hired for Agniveer positions. In the month of October 2022, applicants will be called for Written Exams and Physical Exams, as both will take place on the same day. The Indian SSR AA 2022 Batch will begin in August 2022.

Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Indian Navy SSR Application Starting Date- 15 July 2022

Indian Navy SSR Application Last Date- 22 July 2022

Indian Navy SSR Exam date- Mid-October 2022

Indian Navy SSR Medical and Joining- 21 November 2022

Indian Navy Agnipath Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill up to 2800 SSR (Senior Secondary Recruit) posts.

Indian Navy SSR Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Qualified in 10+2 examinations with Maths and Physics, as well as at least one of the following subjects: Chemistry/Biology/Computer Science from Boards of School Education recognized by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Indian Navy Agnipath Vacancies 2022: Age Limit

Candidates must have been born between November 1, 1999 and April 30, 2005. (Both dates inclusive).

Indian Navy SSR Physical Eligibility:

The minimum height is 157 cm. Weight and chest size should be in proportion.

A minimum chest expansion of 5 cms is required.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Indian Navy Shortlisting - Candidates will be shortlisted based on their aggregate percentage in Physics, Mathematics, and at least one of the following subjects in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be done state by state at a ratio of four times the number of vacancies.

Written Exam - Selected candidates will be required to take a written exam.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) - A 1.6 km run in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak), and 10 push-ups are required. Candidates who take the PFT do so at their own risk.

All selected candidates will undergo a recruitment medical examination at INS Chilka.

Indian Navy Jobs 2022:Exam Pattern

The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English) and objective in nature.

The total number of questions is 100, and the total number of marks is 100.

Subjects - The question paper will be divided into four sections: English, Science, Mathematics, and General Knowledge.

Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

Go to the Indian Navy Website - www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Log in with your registered email address and click on "Current Opportunities."

Before clicking the 'Submit' button, double-check that all of the information is correct and that all required documents have been scanned in original and uploaded.

Print the application form after clicking the 'Submit' button.

Online applications will be reviewed for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage if found to be ineligible in any way.