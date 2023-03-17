topStoriesenglish2584796
RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY POLLS

Ahead of Assembly Polls, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces 19 New Districts, 3 New Divisions

 Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made these announcements ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan.

Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023

JAIPUR: In a major development, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced his government's decision to create 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state. The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing the state assembly on Friday. With the formation of 19 new districts, the state will now have a total of 50 districts, the Chief Minister said.
 

Interestingly, Gehlot made these announcements ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan.

"We received demands for the formation of some new districts in the state. We had formed a high-level committee to examine these proposals and we have received the final report...I now announce the formation of new districts in the state," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot told the Assembly.

CM Gehlot also, meanwhile, approved Rs 37 crore for various projects that aim to increase irrigation efficiency and prevent water wastage in canals and dams.

As part of the projects, the Kagdi dam in Banswara district will be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Another Rs 11.73 crore will be used to line the canal from the Gajadharpura sewage treatment plant to Kalakh dam in Jaipur's Kalwad tehsil, the government said in a statement.

The canal from Mora Sagar dam in Sawaimadhopur district's Bamanwas tehsil will be lined at an estimated cost of Rs 15.03 crore, it said.

The projects will improve irrigation efficiency and minimise water wastage. In the Budget for 2022-23, Gehlot had announced projects worth Rs 800 crore for the renovation of dams and canals. Of these, works worth Rs 611.95 crore has been approved.

Gehlot further told the assembly that the Rajasthan government will spend Rs 362.13 crore to provide drinking water in 367 villages of the Udaipur district. The Chief Minister said that he has approved the financial proposal for the project that will enable drinking water supply to these villages from the Som-Kamala-Amba dam.

The financial approval was given in compliance with Gehlot's announcement in the 2023-24 Budget.

