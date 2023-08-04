Ahead Of Crucial Assembly & Lok Sabha Elections, PM Modi Shares 'Winning Mantra' With NDA MPs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday held meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Bihar and MPs from five other states and three Union territories to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. During the meeting, PM Modi asked the MPs to "rise above case-based politics" and "work for people from all sections of the society", a source told ANI. PM Modi held the cluster-five meeting with 27 MPs of Bihar.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nityanand Rai, RK Singh, Bhupendra Yadav, BJP leader Sushil Modi, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Presiden Chirag Paswan, Vinod Tawre and Bhupendra Yadav were among those present in the meeting. PM Modi is holding meetings with MPs of the NDA alliance in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Boosting the morale, PM Modi asked the MPs present in the meeting to be ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Sources told ANI, that during the meeting, the PM asked the MPs to focus on their constituency, connect with the public, resolve public problems, and highlight central government schemes. "Held several programmes as much as possible to connect with the public. Our moto should be public welfare only," PM Modi said as per a BJP source.



"Many times, sacrifices have to be made for a bigger goal in politics. BJP has always been ready for this and has made sacrifices on several occasions," the source quoting PM Modi told ANI. "Work above caste-based politics and work for people from all sections of society," the PM asked the MPs. He also told the MPs to focus on regional parties in order to strengthen NDA. "After we secured more seats in Bihar, we made Nitish Kumar the Chief Minister," PM Modi said. "He said that we have more seats in Maharashtra too, yet we have given full respect to the allies in the state. In Punjab also, we helped in strengthening the regional parties," the BJP source added.

After the cluster-five meeting, PM held a Cluster -6 meeting with groups of 36 NDA MPs from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir at Parliament Annexe in the national capital. BJP national chief JP Nadda and Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and Ajay Bhatt were those present at the meeting.

