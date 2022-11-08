Ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls, 26 Congress leaders join BJP in HUGE setback

New Delhi: In a huge setback to the Congress, 26 party leaders and members of state jumped ship to join the BJP. This happened only a few days before the crucial Himachal Pradesh elections. This included Dharampal Thakur Khand - Former General Secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress has witnessed the departure of many of its members in the past few years. This departure of 26 members may threaten Congress' chances in Himachal Pradesh polls.

Congress leaders join BJP

Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councillor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti social sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, Gopal Thakur.

Others who switched sides along with them are Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta and Ravi.

Himachal Pradesh polls

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the workers in the BJP. "Let us work together for the historic victory of the BJP," he said. Earlier, BJP national president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party`s victory ahead of the Himachal assembly elections and said that the people of the state trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

