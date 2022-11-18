Ahead of MCD polls, BJP releases sting operation video, accuses AAP's Mukesh Goel of demanding Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi, the BJP on Friday shared a new sting operation video and accused AAP leader Mukesh Goel of demanding money from a junior engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for giving gifts to party leaders. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra showed the sensational video of the purported sting operation on AAP leader Mukesh Goel.

"Goel demanded Rs one crore from the MCD junior engineer saying it was needed for giving Diwali gifts to 100-150 leaders," Patra alleged. “AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal should immediately sack Goel from his party,’’ Patra said.

The BJP leader further claimed that Goel was the "right hand" of Kejriwal, who never took any decision on MCD matters without consulting him. It may be noted that Goel is the AAP candidate from the Adarsh Nagar ward in the MCD polls. Goel, a five-time municipal councillor, quit the Congress in November last year and joined the AAP.

The sting operation video has been released at a time when the poster war is going on between the two parties.

BJP has called AAP a ‘thug party’.

However, hitting back at the BJP, Goel said that the saffron party has lost its mental balance since it's going to lose badly in the MCD polls. Countering BJP's allegation, Goel said the sting video released by the BJP is old and then he was not a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Describing this video as fake, Mukesh Goyal also warned that he will file a defamation case against BJP for maligning his reputation in the public. "BJP has lost its mental balance. It is losing the municipal elections badly. That's why the saffron party is engaged in tarnishing the image of our leaders due to the fear of defeat," Goel said.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.