Ahmed Khan of Bison Creations, Shares 4 SMM Mistakes to Avoid in 2022

Social media marketing in 2022 is all about saying yes to the SMM strategies that work, and saying no to the irrelevant strategies. With each year, social media is becoming a core business display all over the world. Sure, there are websites and office/building numbers, but social media gives businesses 24/7 access to their customers without geographical limitations.

Ahmed Khan, the young social media marketing expert, believes that businesses need to draw a red line between things to do and things to avoid in their social media marketing strategies. “2022 would be equally fun and challenging. The key is to double-check your priority list for social media marketing”, Ahmed said.

He also mentioned top 4 mistakes that businesses need to avoid at all costs when it comes to their social media marketing.

Avoid Bandwagon

Social media is aggressively changing. You might sleep one night and wakeup to new trends or new features rolled out. But it does not mean that you must pick up all trends and features.

“Define your business goals first, then check how you can utilize social media platforms to reach these goals. For a startup business, public reach is the most common business goal. For more reach, your business will have to utilize videos and trends more. For established businesses that only need to strengthen their existing customer base, customer engagement techniques are most important. Some businesses need to stay away from trends to reach their anticipated 3-year goals. It totally depends what your business needs. Customize, customize, customize!”, Ahmed explained in detail.

Poor Branding

Does your timeline look like a colorful palate with many known and unknown face? This is how the timeline of your customers looks too. “If you want your customers to identify your posts or videos in a blink, then you need to define your branding features, like colors, logos, etc. If you use a filter on your pictures or videos then make sure to use the same filter for all post”, Ahmed Khan said. He also told that branding on social media is often ignored. Businesses should keep their brand images simple and easy to remember.

Wrong Target Market Identity

“Define who do you want to target? Who are your prospects and how you will convert them into customers? Correct market identity is the base of your social media optimization. You cannot use fruit keywords only if you sell coffee”, Ahmed Khan said.

Inconsistency

Ahmed told that people receive tons of information every day, and it is very easy to forget a brand, unless it is someone too big like Nike. Brands should consistently appear on timelines and in search results, no matter what it takes to be there.

The social media marketer has years of experience in preparing social media strategies for businesses. He has helped thousands of businesses gain strong public identity through social media platforms. Apart from SMM, football is his second passion.

