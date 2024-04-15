Ahmedabad-Based EV Company ABZO Motors Announces Biggest Discount On Bikes

Making Green Mobility Affordable For Everyone

Electric vehicles are becoming more diverse than ever, expanding beyond automobiles. ABZO Motors is at the forefront of this trend, with the ABZO-VS01, a sporty electric cruiser suited for city riding. To make this eco-friendly solution even more affordable, ABZO Motors is providing a flat discount of INR 50,000 on the ABZO-VS01. This cost-effective initiative intends to revolutionize the riding experience and make sustainable transportation a reality for everyone.



Students can take advantage of an additional INR 5,000 discount by showing a valid student ID card. This exclusive deal increases the total reduction to INR 55,000, making the ABZO-VS01 an outstanding alternative for students looking for an eco-friendly and cheap vehicle. Don't pass up this time-limited bargain! Visit your nearest ABZO Motors showroom immediately to take advantage of this opportunity and begin your electric journey.

Features And Advantages Of ABZO-VS01:

Choosing the ABZO Motors electric cruiser is not only environmentally friendly, but it also opens up a world of cutting-edge features and benefits. The ABZO-VS01 features a sleek design and comes in four brilliant colours, making a statement wherever you go. With an incredible range of over 180 kilometres on a single charge and a handy reverse function, you'll have a smooth riding experience.



The ABZO-VS01 has three riding modes (normal, eco, and sport) to maximize battery life and adaptability. Furthermore, the rapid charging technology can completely recharge the battery in just three hours. The ABZO-VS01 speeds from 0 to 60 km/h in six seconds while maintaining outstanding efficiency at 0.25 INR per kilometre. With a flat discount of INR 50,000, this futuristic marvel is a tempting offer that makes dreams a reality. Schedule a test ride today to experience the excitement for yourself and join the sustainable transportation movement.

ABZO Motors: Leading The Way In Electric Motorcycles

ABZO Motors is setting a new benchmark in the electric motorcycle business by combining innovative features with unmatched prices. Accept the confidence and value that the ABZO-VS01 provides. Don't pass up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the thrill of riding while also helping the environment. Whether you're seeking adventure or a dependable daily commuter, the ABZO Motors electric cruiser bike is an excellent choice for environmentally conscious riders. Take advantage of the extraordinary INR 50,000 discount and begin your road to comfort and sustainability.

Join The Sustainable Ride With ABZO Motors:

ABZO Motors' limited-time offer promotes affordability and environmental friendliness. Join the network of sustainability activists and discover the attractive charm of the electric cruiser. Welcome to the future where sustainability meets sophistication.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the discount offered on the ABZO-VS01?

A1: You can enjoy a flat discount of INR 50,000 on the ABZO-VS01.

Q2: Are there any conditions on the discount offer?

A2: No, there are no conditions attached to the discount offer on the ABZO-VS01.

Q3: How can I avail discount on the ABZO-VS01?

A3: The INR 50,000 discount is for a limited time only. Visit your nearest ABZO Motors showroom today to book your electric cruiser and secure a discount.

Q4: Is there an additional discount for students?

A4: Yes, students can enjoy an additional INR 5,000 discount by showing a valid student ID card, bringing the total discount to INR 55,000.

Q5: What is the price of the ABZO-VS01 with the discount?

A5: With the flat discount of INR 50,000, the ABZO-VS01 is priced at INR 1,45,000 (ex-showroom).

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)