LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: NCP Candidate Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap Is Set To Give Tough Fight To SHS Anil Rathod

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: Ahmednagar City, one of the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, is situated in Ahmednagar district, the state's largest by area. The city serves as the district headquarters and, alongside Sangamner, is among the largest urban centers in the region. Renowned for its spiritual and religious heritage, Ahmednagar district is home to iconic sites such as Shirdi, Meherabad, Shani Shingnapur, and Devgarh. As per the 2011 census, the district had a population of 4,543,159.

Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap (NCP), Abhishek Balasaheb Klamkar (NCP (SP)), Sachin Dafal (MNS) are key candidates contested from Ahmednagar City constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sangram Arun Jagtap of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) retained the Ahmednagar City seat with 81,217 votes, securing 47.73% of the vote share. His closest rival, Anil Rathod of the Shiv Sena (SHS), garnered 70,078 votes, achieving a vote share of 41.19%.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, Sangram Arunkaka Jagtap of NCP also claimed victory, receiving 49,378 votes (29.79%) and defeating Shiv Sena’s Anilbhayya Ramkisan Rathod, who polled 46,061 votes (27.79%). Jagtap won by a narrow margin of 3,317 votes.

Ahmednagar City’s political landscape reflects a competitive environment, with the NCP maintaining an edge while facing a strong challenge from Shiv Sena over successive elections.

Maharashtra's political dynamics are shaped by two alliances: the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, and the Maha Yuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and Ajit Pawar's NCP. The state has seen three chief ministers in the last five years: Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde. The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.